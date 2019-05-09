CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A longtime member of the St. Louis County Council is resigning to join the administration of Interim Executive Sam Page.
Page confirmed Hazel Erby's hiring on Twitter Thursday, saying she will be a "powerful teammate" in addressing racial disparities.
Read: Sam Page named interim St. Louis County Executive
Both Page and Erby are Democrats. Page also was a member of the seven-person council until last week, when he was named as the replacement for former Executive Steve Stenger.
Stenger, also a Democrat, resigned April 29, the same day he was federally indicted for providing favors to campaign donors. He pleaded guilty on Friday and faces sentencing in August.
The loss of Page and Erby means the council is temporarily controlled by Republicans, who hold three of the five remaining seats.
Erby is 73 and was first elected in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.