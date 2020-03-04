ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council rejected a contract with a private company that makes its money charging inmates per minute for phone calls.
The plan would have replaced older phones with cellphones with a screen.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page urged the council not to approve the contract with Securus Technologies. Another company, Inmate Calling Solutions, asked to council to hold off on awarding the contract to Securus, saying there were irregularities in the process.
A review ordered by Page agreed with Inmate Calling Solutions.
St. Louis County Justice Services Director Raul Benasco said corrections departments have been using video phones for a few years.
It was two years ago that the Missouri Department of Corrections began supplying tablets for inmates' use.
"The benefit is we can communicate better with inmate population. They can have resources at their fingertips," Benasco said before the vote. "That historically took a lot of time and effort because of the paper trail."
About 80 percent of the more than 900 inmates at the county jail are awaiting trial.
The tablets can be used to contact attorneys, build resumes, and take on-line courses.
They will not allow the inmate internet access.
"It's critical for families of people in jail to stay in touch with their loved ones," said Wanda Bertram with the Prison Policy Initiative.
While the use of video for jailhouse calls is growing, Bertram's advocacy organization said some corrections departments are using them to replace in-person visits.
"The problem is that many jails that install video calling systems don't use them as a supplement for in-person visits, they instead use them as a replacement," she said. "When that happens you see the quality of contact between people in jail and their loved ones go down quite a bit."
But Benasco says the video calls will not be a replacement for person-to-person contact.
Five companies initially submitted proposals to install the new phone systems and provide hundreds of tablets to the inmates.
St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas says Inmate Calling Solutions could be subject to an inquiry because the way it objected to the contract was awarded. Trakas adds that the move may have violated "cone of silence" legislation designed to stop pay-to-play contracts.
