ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Over the next few weeks, the St. Louis County Council will go over the more than $900 million 2022 budget.
Tuesday, the council will meet to look at the budget for municipal courts, which is one of the smaller department budgets, but it could see one of the biggest increases under County Executive Dr. Sam Page's proposal.
Page said a 61% increase for the court's budget next year would help reduce the large case backlog. The backlog is something inmates and their families have complained about and protested since the pandemic began. The budget increase would create more full-time positions, add two more provisional judges and 13 more clerks.
This is just one budget increase related to the judicial system. County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is asking for more than $3 million for more than two dozen positions. Bell said his office is dealing with a massive backlog in cases because of the pandemic with the average attorney handling a caseload of 294 cases.
The county will go through each budget request line by line. Some of the requests could also be funded by federal pandemic relief funds.
The budget must be approved by December 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.