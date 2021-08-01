ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis City resident who attended the St. Louis County Council meeting where the mask mandate was overturned has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials tell News 4.

Hundreds of people attended Tuesday's meeting, most to protest a mask mandate that was put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Most were not wearing masks.

The St. Louis City Health Department is working to identify and notify close contacts of the person who tested positive. Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the city's health department, confirmed the person developed symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive the following day. When asked why the health advisory was issued three days later, Echols said the health department didn't receive the information until Saturday afternoon.

Mask mandate in St. Louis County heading to federal court Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is taking his lawsuit against St. Louis County's mask mandate to federal court.

Out of an abundance of caution, health authorities have issued an advisory, recommending that anyone, fully vaccinated or not, who attended the meeting quarantine for the next nine days, monitor their symptoms and get tested. He recommended Page and the county council members to quarantine as well.

"We are still learning a lot about not only the vaccine but also learning a lot about the virus," Echols said. "As these new variants develop, we have to make sure that we're doing our due diligence.

Although there was footage of the meeting, Echols said it is difficult to determine if the person was wearing a mask and who they interacted with. It is unknown if attendees were required to sign-in to attend.

St. Louis City says no plans to get rid of the mask mandate; mayor accused of playing politics Mayor Tishaura Jones would not answer KMOV's questions Wednesday about whether or not she has any plans to get rid of the mask mandate, though a spokesperson for her office did.

"There were a lot of individuals not wearing face coverings so the likelihood that it could be several individuals could have been exposed and potentially affected is something that we are concerned about," Echols said Sunday morning.

"Across the state, almost 85 to 90 percent of COVID-19 cases that have been reported are due to the Delta variant," Echols said explaining the concern of the positivity rate rising above 10 percent in the city. As of Sunday, the city has a positivity rate of 12 percent.

Some St. Louis County Councilmembers have expressed their frustration following the release of a public health advisory.

"I’m very concerned for all the unmasked attendees at the meeting. City Health Dept. [recommends] nine-day quarantine for all in attendance— this means our meeting Tuesday should be virtual. And basic health protocols need to be put in place immediately," Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, tweeted.

I agree, Laura. A public health order was flagrantly violated. Even those who didn’t like it and voted to rescind it know it existed or they wouldn’t have had anything to rescind! Ironic and unfortunate example of why mask mandate needed in first place. https://t.co/3hxw9Uawz5 — Lisa Clancy (@lisadclancy) August 1, 2021

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health released the following statement: