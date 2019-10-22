CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Council is asking the federal government to check and see if taxpayer money allocated to the Loop Trolley is being used properly.
The council made the request at their meeting Tuesday night.
The request comes after the agency in charge of the trolley asked St. Louis County officials for hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep the attraction running, saying if it doesn’t get the money, the trolley will shut down in November.
At the meeting Tuesday, nobody spoke in favor of allocating more funds for the trolley.
Since opening, the trolley has under performed in terms of ridership. The operators have said that is due to having only two operating trolley cars instead of the planned three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.