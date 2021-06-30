ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise to rates not seen in months, St. Louis County officials are making a big push to get more people vaccinated.
Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council passed a vaccine incentive program in a 5-2 vote. The program will use $875,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to offer gift cards worth $50-$100 to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The reason I’m pushing for this vaccination incentive program is that nothing beats a failure but a try and we have to try and vaccinate as many people in our community as possible, not just for ourselves but for others, and so with that I move to perfect bill number 166,” Councilwoman Shalonda Webb stated.
Ernie Trakas was one of the councilmembers who voted against the bill. “I cannot support the bill because I do not think it is fair to entice people to perhaps change their mind or do something they wouldn't otherwise be willing to do,” he said.
Details on the implementation of the vaccine incentive program have not yet been released.
