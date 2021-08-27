The support of resolution does not change anything, therefore, there is no mask mandate in St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council has voted along party lines Friday to support a resolution supporting the mask mandate.

The mandate remains tied up in court and remains unenforceable as Attorney General Eric Schmitt fights the county and County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of the resolution. Three council members abstained from voting.

