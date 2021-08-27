ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council has voted along party lines Friday to support a resolution supporting the mask mandate.
The mandate remains tied up in court and remains unenforceable as Attorney General Eric Schmitt fights the county and County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
The council voted 4-3 in favor of the resolution. Three council members abstained from voting.
Just moments ago, the women of the St. Louis County Council stood together in favor of a mask mandate in St. Louis County. I am grateful. This makes it much more likely that the children of St. Louis County, and all those who care for them, will still be in classrooms in a month.— Lisa Clancy (@lisadclancy) August 27, 2021
The support of resolution does not change anything, therefore, there is no mask mandate in St. Louis County.
