CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that would require county employees to be vaccinated.
The bill passed along party lines, with all four Democrats supporting the bill and all three Republicans voting no. Under the plan, St. Louis County employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing.
Tuesday night, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch will introduce a measure calling for those made to get a coronavirus vaccine be protected.
The plan was introduced by Councilwoman Sholanda Webb. Many meeting attendees spoke out against the plan before the councilmembers voted on it. Councilman Tim Fitch urged the council to hold off on a vote until there was a vote on his plan that would provide protection for county employees under the mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.