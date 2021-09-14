CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that would require county employees to be vaccinated.

The bill passed along party lines, with all four Democrats supporting the bill and all three Republicans voting no. Under the plan, St. Louis County employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing.

The plan was introduced by Councilwoman Sholanda Webb. Many meeting attendees spoke out against the plan before the councilmembers voted on it. Councilman Tim Fitch urged the council to hold off on a vote until there was a vote on his plan that would provide protection for county employees under the mandate.