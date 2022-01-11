St. Louis County corrections officers undergo defensive tactics training

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Corrections officers at the St. Louis County Jail underwent training Monday to learn skills to protect themselves.
The defensive tactics training followed a few incidents that put staff in danger. “We had two assaults, and as part of our plan in addressing that we decided that we would provide routine training,” said Scott Anders. the acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services.
Monday’s training was geared toward the newest recruits.
