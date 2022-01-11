You have permission to edit this article.
St. Louis County corrections officers undergo defensive tactics training

Corrections officers in the St. Louis County Jail are learning skills to protect themselves. Monday, they participated in defensive tactics training.

The defensive tactics training followed a few incidents that put staff in danger. “We had two assaults, and as part of our plan in addressing that we decided that we would provide routine training,” said Scott Anders. the acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services. 

Monday’s training was geared toward the newest recruits.

