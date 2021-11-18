ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Right now, corrections officers at the St. Louis County Justice Center are describing the climate inside the jail as the most dangerous they've ever seen.

County officials said that they're short at least 80 officers, and it's been tough to hire. Staff said they're concerned because a majority of the inmates inside the justice center are charged with violent crimes.

"I am terrified to step in one of them pods cause I don't know if I'm gonna be able to come out of there and go back home to my family," Martha Reed said.

Reed has worked in corrections for more than two decades. She started off working for the city of St. Louis and now works for the county. She and several other corrections officers are now begging St. Louis County leaders for change.

"Y'all gotta help us. We need help," Reed said.

Over the last month, in separate incidents, two officers were assaulted by inmates after they were left alone and outnumbered. Officer Pristina Hanning was attacked in October and Officer Chrissy Neito just last week.

Civil Rights Attorney Elad Gross is representing both Hanning and Nieto. As the former Missouri Assistant Attorney General, Gross said he has experience with corrections facilities.

"They were both injured because of very poor policies at the St. Louis County Justice Center. There are lots of practices to make sure you have folks who are ready to back up at any time an emergency occurs. Unfortunately, that's not what happened in these two situations," Gross said.

St. Louis County Justice Center officials said they responded in less than a minute to these incidents. However, one jail staffer, who's worked at the facility since the 1980s, said officers are being left vulnerable and shouldn't be.

"That climate of that facility is the worst I've seen it during that riot, during that flood, and if we don't do something, I'm afraid for her, I'm afraid for him," Darby Howard said.

Howard told St. Louis County council members about his experience over the 33 years he's worked inside the facility. He said if they don't make a change now, it's only going to get worse.

Last week, News 4 requested video of Officer Nieto's incident through Missouri's open records law. Her incident happened on Nov. 10.

Over the last year, News 4 has been able to get surveillance footage from inside the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis from nearly every incident, uprising, and fight they've had.

"I would certainly advise any government entity in this kind of situation to be as transparent with the public as possible," Gross said.

For now, it's a waiting game with officers' lives potentially on the line. The county jail's acting commissioner has asked the council members for a $2 raise for his corrections officers. He said it's been impossible to hire when they're competing with businesses like Culvers and Ikea that pay nearly $20 an hour.

"We've got to do something. We cannot wait, we can't wait, it has to happen now," Howard said.