CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials will hold a press conference Friday morning to announce an executive order on crowd restrictions and other changes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"We must do what we can to slow the spread of this virus," County Executive Sam Page said. "The county's role in this crisis is to prepare, educate, and respond. That's what we've done, and that announcements I'm making today are a continuation of those efforts."
On Thursday, St. Louis City announced it would ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people.
[READ: St. Louis City bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people amid coronavirus concerns]
The first Missouri confirmed coronavirus case was announced in St. Louis County on Saturday, March 7. A 20-year-old Ladue woman tested positive after returning to St. Louis from Italy.
The second Missouri case was announced on Thursday, March 12. Gov. Parson said a Springfield resident in their 20s had traveled to Austira and tested positive for COVID-19.
