Following the first St. Louis County coronavirus patient's timeline

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A young Ladue woman was diagnosed with coronavirus Saturday, marking the first confirmed COVID-19 case in St. Louis County and the state of Missouri.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the woman was studying abroad in Italy and recently returned to St. Louis. Here's how the situation developed:
Monday, March 2:
The 20-year-old woman flew in from Italy and landed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. She stayed two days with friends in Chicago.
Wednesday, March 4:
The woman took an Amtrak to the St. Louis downtown station at the Gateway Transportation Center.
Thursday, March 5:
Page said the woman called the county's health hotline and told them she had a fever and breathing issues. Health officials then asked her and her family to self-quarantine. Page said county officials stayed in touch with the family.
Download the KMOV News app to get the latest updates.
Friday, March 6:
Mercy Hospital St. Louis staff prepared for the patient's visit and tested her. She was released from the hospital as her symptoms were not too severe to keep her admitted.
Saturday, March 7:
Doctor Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said he received a phone call about the woman's positive coronavirus diagnosis at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The infected woman's father and younger daughter attended an event at the home of a John Burroughs School family member, according to the school. Shortly after, they both went to a father-daughter dinner dance for the Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. The dance was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The patient's sister is a freshman at Villa.
Page said the family was informed about the positive diagnosis between 6 and 6:30 p.m. He said it takes several hours to prepare for a formal interview with patients as there are certain bylaws and guidelines to follow.
At 7:15 p.m., Page, along with Missouri Governor Mike Parson, made a public announcement about the first confirmed coronavirus case in St. Louis County and the state.
Sunday, March 8:
Page and other health officials were informed about the patient's family members attending the school dance. In an early Sunday evening press conference, Page said health officials contacted the father and told him "to stay home or they will issue a formal quarantine that will require him and the rest of his family to stay home by the force of law."
County officials are retracing the family's steps and are trying to identify all people who may have been in contact with them. Page said the county is using all their resources on this.
Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School announced school will be canceled on Monday.
John Burroughs School, Chaminade College Preparatory School, the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School and the Archdiocese of St. Louis released statements saying students who have family members who went to the dance should stay home and self-quarantine.
After learning about the confirmed COVID-19 case, Amtrak took the train the woman boarded out of service as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.