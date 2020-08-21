ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis County contractors have been charged relating to allegations of fraud.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Zachary Cox and Anna Wiesler promised homeowners roof repair and window replacement services and didn't actually do the work. They ran Stella Roofing.
Schmitt said they made these promises in exchange for a partial upfront payment. Cox and Wiesler would get paid and then fail to provide any work or materials to homeowners.
If you think you were the victim of a construction scam, call the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at 800-392-8222 or submit a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
