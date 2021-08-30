ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is looking for their next “I Voted” sticker design.
From Sept. 27 through 5 p.m. Oct. 15, the St. Louis County Board of Elections will partner with the St. Louis County Library for an “I Voted” sticker contest. All artwork entries should be non-partisan and include the phrase “I Voted” or “I Voted in St. Louis County.” There are three categories: 6-8 grade, 9-12 grade and 18 years or older.
After a panel selects their top three designs in each category, voting will open to the public on Nov. 5. The winner in each category will be announced ten days later. The winners will have their artwork professional printed and distributed to polling places in St. Louis County beginning in 2022.
Click here to learn more.
