ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County have both launched an online portal for residents to see how the city is spending tax dollars on COVID-19 related expenses during the ongoing pandemic.
It contains detailed information on the expenses spent by the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County in response to the pandemic.
Related: Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down case numbers in Missouri, Illinois
The city's portal features contracts and leases the city has entered due to the global emergency by the Director of the Department of Health.
The information on the portal will be updated periodically and does not currently contain overtime expenses incurred by essential city employees working to protect the health and safety the residents of the City of St. Louis.
“Even during a global emergency such as COVID-19, governments must remain accountable to the people. That includes showing them how we’re investing in critical, life-saving resources. I appreciate the multiple City departments that worked together to activate this portal in a timely, accessible manner,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
To visit the city's financial transparency portal, click here.
Click here to visit St. Louis County's portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.