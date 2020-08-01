JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More residents in St. Louis County can get face masks and other personal protective equipment thanks to the efforts of some local volunteers.
Saturday, community organizations handed out boxes of face masks at New Community Fellowship Church in Jennings.
It's part of a program that enables local churches to help with the distribution of protective gear.
Organizers say they hope to have additional giveaways, as long as they have PPE available.
