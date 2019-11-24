ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Faith Miracle Temple in St. Louis County showed its giving spirit this weekend by hosting a clothing giveaway after Sunday service.
This giveaway was a bit different because all of the clothes were brand new.
There were racks of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes available to anyone in the community who needed them.
Senior Pastor Larry Baylor said this is just one way the church works to help the community through its outreach programs.
