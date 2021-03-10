ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County charged a U.S. Navy Reservist with 12 counts of sex crimes for assaulting multiple children on several occasions.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced the charges on Wednesday against Ephriam Phillip Granderson. The 52-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting three victims between 1993 and 2003 in the county.
The investigation started after someone familiar with the incidents sent a letter to Bell's office in 2020. Bell said the victims at the time were between the ages of 9 and 16. The case was investigated independently by Bell's office.
Granderson was deployed in Korea as a U.S. Navy Reservist when St. Louis County issued warrants for his arrest. U.S. Marshalls arrested him on Wednesday at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. His bond is set at $200,000 cash only.
