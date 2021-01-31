ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page changed the county's curfew on restaurants and banquets from 10 to 11 p.m.

Page provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the county and said effective 6 a.m. Monday, the curfew set for restaurants, bars and banquets will move from 10 to 11 p.m.

"We believe that proper measures are in place in these businesses to allow them to stay open a bit longer," Page said.

Page said while the spread of the virus is slowing down in the county, it's still not the time to make more adjustments to public health orders. He said more restrictions will be eased as the county continues to vaccine its residents.

The decision was made after conversations with the county's restaurant advisory board to give these establishments more hours of business.

Indoor dining returned to the county on Jan. 4 with a 25% capacity limit and the 10 p.m. curfew.

New reported coronavirus cases have been steadily decreasing in St. Louis County since mid November. So far, the county has seen a cumulative total of 83,508 cases and 1,686 COVID-19-related deaths.