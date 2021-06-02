St. Louis County partners with libraries for vaccination events St. Louis County is partnering with libraries to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – COVID-19 vaccines will be given out to celebrate St. Louis County’s newest library.

The Eureka Hills Branch will open at 9 a.m. at 500 Workman Road on Wednesday. To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon cutting will take place at 8:45 a.m. and then free vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new branch has a children’s area, space for teens, private study rooms, common areas and an outdoor reading patio. It replaces the former branch that was at 156 Eureka Towne Center.