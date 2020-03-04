ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A contractor and businessman who made deals with former County Executive Steve Stenger is expected to be sentenced in a federal courtroom on Thursday.
John Rallo pleaded guilty in court on July 16, 2019 to three counts of bribery and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Rallo, according to prosecutors, made his first donation to Stenger’s campaign on the night they met in October 2014 and made several more contributions in the months and years thereafter.
Prosecutors say the donations were made “with the understanding from Stenger that in exchange he would help Rallo and Cardinal Insurance get insurance contracts with St. Louis County and, ultimately, help Rallo get a consulting contract with the St. Louis County Port Authority.”
The indictment further alleges Stenger helped Rallo and a group known as Wellston Holdings, LLC “obtain land in Wellston, Missouri for development purposes.”
Stenger pleaded guilty in May 2019 in exchange for no further prosecution. He is serving time at a prison in South Dakota and is scheduled for release in December 2021.
A third person prosecutors say was involved in the overall scheme, Sheila Sweeney, pleaded guilty in May 2019 to to three corruption charges including for covering up the scheme.
