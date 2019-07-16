ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A contractor and businessman who made deals with former County Executive Steve Stenger, has plead guilty.

John Rallo pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday, July 16.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison a $250,000 fine for each count. His sentencing is scheduled for October 15.

Rallo is plead guilty to three counts of bribery, the same charges levied against Stenger, for which Stenger pleaded guilty in early May.

A third person prosecutors say was involved in the overall scheme, Sheila Sweeney, pleaded guilty to covering up the scheme.

During the in-depth, wide-ranging investigation, prosecutors have specifically focused on Stenger’s dealings with Rallo. According to the original indictment, Rallo had a background in the insurance business and for a period of time owned and operated several St. Louis area bars and nightclubs. He started a company called Cardinal Insurance.

Rallo’s indictment closely mirrors Stenger’s.

The indictment says Stenger, a Democrat who was elected to his second term in November, and Rallo were introduced in October, 2014. The indictment then lays out several communications and interactions between the two of them.

Rallo, according to prosecutors, made his first donation to Stenger’s campaign on the night they met and made several more contributions in the months and years thereafter.

Prosecutors say the donations were made “with the understanding from Stenger that in exchange he would help Rallo and Cardinal Insurance get insurance contracts with St. Louis County and, ultimately, help Rallo get a consulting contract with the St. Louis County Port Authority.”

The indictment further alleges Stenger helped Rallo and a group known as Wellston Holdings, LLC “obtain land in Wellston, Missouri for development purposes.”

Also within the indictment is the allegation that Rallo donated tens of thousands of dollars to Stenger’s campaign and hosted several political fundraisers for Stenger.

The indictment names Rallo in detail, but also outlines interactions with Sheila Sweeney.

She was previously head of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, at Stenger’s recommendation.

Stenger reportedly told Rallo that Sweeney would do what Stenger told her to do.

Communications between Rallo and Stenger, outlined in the indictment, show them discussing a possible consulting contract with the Partnership. Rallo’s company was awarded the contract, through the Partnership’s Board, for $100,000, though Sweeney later increased the amount to $130,000 without board approval.

Throughout all the communications, Stenger continued to solicit political donations from Rallo.

In one conversation, Stenger wrote: “John can we receive your trustee check before the end of the quarter so I can count it. :) “

Rallo twice sought a contract with the county insurance services, but was not selected either time. The County Director of Administration, Pam Reitz, determined not to award the contract to Rallo’s company. Stenger had discussions with several of his top staff about firing her, because she was not following his directives, prosecutors say.

According to the indictment, things started to unravel when, in August of 2017, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter submitted public records requests for information about Wellston Holdings. Sweeney directed Rallo not to speak with the reporter.

According to the indictment, Sweeney stated: “Don’t talk if they call you. F---. No don’t meet him. F---."

The Post-Dispatch continued its reporting into 2018, at which time, prosecutors also say Stenger directed Rallo not to talk with reporters.

Stenger wrote: “You can’t talk to the [expletive] press. I bent over [expletive] backwards for you, and I asked you simple [expletive] thing, don’t talk to the [expletive] press. And I am you, you’re gonna [expletive] kill yourself, alright, you’re gonna kill yourself with this [expletive].”