ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of businesses in St. Louis County are desperately trying to keep their doors open during the pandemic, which has had a detrimental impact on sales in some cases. Now, businesses are worried about a second shutdown.
Catherine Burns owns Ann's Bra Shop. She said her business has lost 80% in overall sales. She had to furlough 19 employees this spring.
Burns said her business serves as one of the largest mastectomy centers in the Midwest. She thought that was enough of a reason to be considered an essential business.
“We were forced to close for 48 days with the health department and then when we tried to get a waiver because we thought we were an essential. We were...in essence we were told no," said Burns.
She said if another shutdown were to take effect, her business would survive but she worries she'd have to furlough more employees. Another major concern is for her customers who rely on her mastectomy center.
“It’s been devastating, absolutely devastating," said Burns.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page's newest warning is understandably concerning for her and hundreds of other businesses in St. Louis County.
In a Facebook post Monday, Page said: "Covid-19 cases are too high. We have one last chance to slow the spread before we are forced to put more restrictions in place."
Page's office said if it's decided another shutdown is necessary, it's likely businesses' capacity would be adjusted first before downright forcing them to close their doors.
A spokesperson for Page also said the $173.5 million grant from the federal government through the CARES Act this spring was helpful because it allowed Page's office to allocate just over $19 million for small businesses.
Page's office is hoping congress agrees to give them a second round for CARES Act money.
“It’s been crazy and definitely something that we’re trying to deal with along with everybody else," Tommy Brogran, sales consultant for Victorian Sales, said.
The pandemic is having a much different impact on Victorian Sales, a company in Fenton known for fireplaces, grills, and outdoor patio heaters.
Sales have nearly doubled since last year, but the company is now running into a different problem.
"With the restrictions on everyone shutting down for production, now the manufacturers are not able to keep up," said Brogran.
Brogan said some patio heaters, which are very popular right now, are back ordered until February.
“Orders have come in for 200 heaters at a time for restaurants that have different chains and we haven’t been able to sell one because we can’t fill the orders," said Brogan.
