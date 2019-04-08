SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Shrewsbury florist says traffic buildup and ongoing construction has torpedoed her business, and she has no choice but to close down.
Jeanie Normand owns Flowerama on Big Bend near Laclede Station Road.
After five years of doing what she loves, she getting ready to shutter the store.
“The phone is not ringing, the people aren't coming in,” she said. “I just can't hang on. I can't wait any longer.”
Normand says her shop is typically packed around Easter and Mother's Day, but in recent years traffic backups near Big Bend and Laclede Station Road have made it difficult for customers to get in or out.
Then last month she received a letter from the county notifying her about upcoming improvements to curbs and sidewalks near the store.
Construction has blocked off her main entry, with cones and equipment in the way, making it even harder for customers to access the store.
“It looks like we're closed from the outside, looks like there's nobody here,” he said. “I understand you have to work on it, but even I as an owner couldn't get in.”
Normand says business is down 60 percent, making it impossible to earn a living. She says her only option is closing.
With two months to go, Normand says she'll serve remaining customers as best she can. She hopes added congestion doesn't put the next occupant out of business.
“This is how I intended on making a living,” she said. “We're just not going to stay we can't we're bleeding.”
