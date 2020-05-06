CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County business owners tell News 4 they feel out of the loop. They don't know which businesses will be allowed to open May 18, but at a local nail salon they're already making changes.
“It's really, really bad for us because we were just starting to get our clientele coming in,” said Binh Trem, Owner of Olivia and Oliver Nail Bar.
After opening just 4 months ago, the salon was forced to temporarily close. While the bills piled up, Owner Binh Trem says he has no idea when he can reopen his business.
"It's really hard to know what to do since all the questions we ask if barely answered,” said Trem.
Today, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced phase one of the reopening process will begin on May 18. All employees are required to wear masks but he didn't detail which businesses will open first.
“We’re hungry for information we don't know what to do," Trem said.
Even without a set timeline, Trem has already mapped out what his reopening will look like. Temperature checks and masks will be required for both employees and customers. Chairs are spread six feet apart and plexiglass will act as a barrier between technicians and clients.
About a mile away, Ande Pietoso, Owner of Cafe Napoli, is dealing with the same frustrations. He doesn't know how soon to re-hire or how many customers will be allowed inside.
“I was really excited this morning because we knew Sam Page was going to get on and make an announcement about May 18, so we were all up and watching it at 8:30 this morning and we got no guidance, no information whatsoever yet,” Pietoso said.
The businesses owners just want guidance to better provide for their employees and families.
