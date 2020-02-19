ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A car crashed into a St. Louis County building Wednesday.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road around 12:30 p.m. and saw a vehicle that was inside of the building. A portion of the building’s side wall appeared to have been destroyed in the crash.
One St. Louis County squad car was on the scene along with a tow truck.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
