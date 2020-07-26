CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County recorded 523 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, breaking the old record of 375.
This week, St. Louis County set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases five times. Missouri also recorded new daily highs four times.
Local officials have considered reimposing restrictions in light of the recent rise of cases.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force has said the school year, which is slated to start in August, is jeopardy if COVID-19 is not brought under control.
Despite the record number of cases reported Sunday, county health officials did not report any new deaths from the virus.
