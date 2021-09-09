ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Auditor Mark Tucker was fired from his job Thursday, after a vote of councilmembers, for reasons of “incompetence, neglect of malfeasance while in office.”

Tucker has been the subject of several News 4 Investigations stemming back to his hiring more than four years ago.

Thursday, News 4 learned that a majority of council members voted to terminate Tucker in a closed session of a special meeting. Several months ago, councilmembers launched an investigation into Tucker’s job performance and announced they would be looking to hire a new individual for the job.

Back in 2017, News 4 Investigates raised questions about his qualifications. Tucker was nominated for the job by then-Council Chair Sam Page. At the time, County Executive Steve Stenger claimed Tucker did not have the accounting or auditing experience to hold the position.

After Stenger was convicted in a federal investigation, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway criticized Tucker for not doing his part to met out the financial problems in the county. News 4 also found Tucker did not complete nearly as many audits as predecessors or counterparts. In 2020 and thus far in 2021, he has not produced a single audit.

His job has been posted for months, but so far a candidate has not been hired. Earlier this year, the qualifications for the job were clarified in the county charter to mandate a degree and experience.