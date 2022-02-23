ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Every household in St. Louis County recently received a mailer from the St. Louis County Board of Elections. The mailing asked for volunteers to work the polls for upcoming elections and, more importantly, explained the major steps the county takes to make sure the election process is reliable and the results can be trusted.
The Board of Elections has co-directors, a Democratic leader and a Republican leader. Rick Stream is the Republican election director.
"They can feel very confident that everything is extremely secure," he said.
Stream took News 4 on a tour of the election offices to show some of the steps that are taken to make elections in St. Louis County trustworthy.
First of all, the equipment used at each polling place is kept behind a locked chain-link fence that goes from the floor to the ceiling. There are two locks on the gate, one that can only be opened by a Republican and one that can only be opened by a Democrat.
"Everything in this office is a bipartisan operation. Nothing happens without a Republican and Democrat working side by side to ensure that there's security and accuracy, too," said Stream.
The election equipment for each polling place is kept in a locked cage inside the chain-linked fence. When News 4 was there, technicians were testing the equipment for accuracy and setting the internal clocks an hour ahead because Daylight Saving Time will take place before the next election in April.
Election officials showed how it takes a high ranking Democrat election official and a high ranking Republican election official to open the door to the room where ballots are handled on election nights.
On election nights, the vote counts come back to the tabulation room on encrypted flash drives that can only be inserted into specialized equipment and won't fit a regular laptop. Stream said the board of elections is very strict and that the chain of custody is never broken when handling the flash drives and ballots.
In recent years, St. Louis County replaced its electronic voting machines with paper ballots that are fed into a machine that reads the votes. He said if there's ever any question about a vote, there's always a paper backup.
Stream said another important point is that election equipment can't be hacked because it's never connected to the internet. He said all the steps taken to keep the process secure and reliable pay off when the vote counts are put to the test.
"We're required by state law to do an audit on 5 percent of our precincts. And everyone of those audits have been exact to what was reporting on election night," said Stream.
Last year, St. Louis County won several national awards for its secure election procedures.
