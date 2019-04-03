AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman is going door-to-door in St. Louis County neighborhoods, along with dozens of other property appraisers to double-check the county's records and property assessments.
Zimmerman says throughout St. Louis County, the typical residential property is worth 15 percent more than it was in 2017, the last time an assessment was completed. Affton is one area seeing some of the biggest value increases.
READ: Some in St. Louis County are concerned that new home values could mean higher taxes
"I’m going to ring the doorbell, see if homeowner is there. If they are present, we are going to talk and verify that our records are right, that we have the right number of bathrooms, whether the basement is finished, that kind of thing," said Zimmerman while checking Affton homes. "If they are not here, we are not going on to their property without their consent, so we won’t walk around the house. If they are here, I’ll ask for permission to measure the sides and make sure our sketch is accurate."
He says recent real estate sales also play a big role in assessments.
"If a house sold and it looks like this one and that one and that one and it sold for more than the houses used to sell for, then the odds are good all of these are worth more, too," said Zimmerman.
He says they generally do not judge superficial exterior changes like landscaping.
"No, that's exactly right. Now, I am going to take a quick look at the grade factor of the house. If I see something crazy off-base, like something is broken down, then I'm going to make a note to change the condition to something below average," said Zimmerman.
Even though the state mandates home values are reassessed every two years, not everyone will get an in-person visit. Zimmerman says right now they are only making in-person visits to homes that have a value increase of 15 percent or more.
All property owners can view their 2019 preliminary values online by clicking here.
To request an informal conference to discuss the value of a residence, call 314-615-4595 beginning May 15. Appointments are limited, so owners are encouraged to call early.
On July 1, the assessor will certify the 2019 Assessment Roll with final values. After that, the assessor cannot make changes to property values and appeals must go through the Board of Equalization.
