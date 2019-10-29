Jake Zimmerman assessor

St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman is going door-to-door in St. Louis County neighborhoods, along with dozens of other property appraisers to double-check the county's records and property assessments.

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman is running to be St. Louis County Executive, he announced Tuesday.

Zimmerman was elected County Assessor in 2010 and before that, served four years in the Missouri House of Representatives.

A special election for County Executive is going to be held in November 2020 to fill the remainder of Steve Stenger’s term, which runs through the end of 2022. Stenger was re-elected in 2018 but resigned after pleading guilty to a pay-to-play scheme.

Sam Page was selected by the St. Louis County Council to succeed Stenger. He has not announced whether he will run to retain his job.

