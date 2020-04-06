ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With the ongoing spread of COVID-19 exhausting the supple of personal protective equipment, St. Louis County health officials are asking for donations of cloth masks.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health evaluated its inventory and is concerned the supply of masks will not be enough for its workers for the duration of the outbreak.
In response, they are seeking public help in gathering cloth masks.
The cloth masks will be worn by those serving in supportive and in-direct roles, in order to keep the N-95 masks for the healthcare workers and first responders who work in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
The CDC has directions for making two types of cloth masks, one that does not require sewing and one that does. Both types can be made out of items found in your home. For more information visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
If you or your organization is able to provide cloth masks, please email EOCdonations@stlouisco.com.
