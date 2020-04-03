CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County needs more tests for the coronavirus and better communication on positive test results to better combat the spread of COVID-19, County Executive Sam Page said in a letter sent to Missouri Health Director Randall Williams.
In the letter Page states that the county’s greatest challenge is the lack of tests. He said the county recently ordered 2,500 more tests and the state shipped only 25.
“We are continuing to explore other potential avenues to procure tests, but would appreciate all the tests the state can send our way including, to start with, the 2,500 tests that were ordered,” Page says in the letter.
Page also asks that the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) adopt the CDC guidelines on who can be tested. The CDC guidelines say that people with symptoms should be tested even if they haven’t come in close contact with someone who tested positive.
“Healthcare professionals in St. Louis are forced to apply the DHSS criteria - rather than the CDC’s criteria - and therefore must deny tests to symptomatic patients,” the letter states.
Page says if the DHSS has stricter testing criteria because the state lacks adequate testing, he would like to be informed as well as the public so “we can all fully understand the challenges we face.”
Another problem Page said the county is dealing with is the reporting of positive cases. State regulation allows for healthcare providers to report test results to either the St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) or the state health department.
“Changing the regulation so that providers must report to both agencies would enable us both to have reliable information,” Page says.
Page also said the county lacks information about hospitalizations, how many COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, and the number of people with COVID-19 discharged from the hospital.
“Requiring that all such data be shared with DPH (in addition to DHSS, of course) would help us track the virus’s trajectory, to plan strategically for the apex, and to understand more fully the dynamics at play,” Page says.
Read the full letter below:
