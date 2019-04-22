ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has appointed a new interim director of the St. Louis County Justice Services.
Monday afternoon, it was announced that Lt. Col. Troy Doyle of the St. Louis Police Department was selected to take over the position. The appointment comes after three inmates recently died at the center.
"During his 27 years of service with the County Police Department, Lt. Col. Doyle has established a record of leadership and trust and has an outstanding reputation in the community,” Stenger said. “He will be a great asset to the Justice Center."
Doyle is replacing Interim Director Julia Childrey, who will resume her previous role as Superintendent of Operations with Justice Services.
READ: Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia in St. Louis County; mom said he got no help
The announcement comes two weeks after a lawsuit was filed by the family of Lamar Catchings. Catchings was in jail since April 2018 on assault charges. He was found dead on March 1 after he had been sick and in pain for three weeks straight. Family members questioned the medical care he received while in jail.
His mother, Tashonda Troupe told News 4 she’s making it her mission to make sure another inmate doesn’t die while in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.
Catchings' death is one of three that occurred at the St. Louis County Jail recently. A panel is currently investigating all three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.