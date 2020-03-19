ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County announced its new Chief of Police Thursday afternoon.
After input from the public, the Board of Police Commissioners named Captain Mary Barton of the West County Precinct as the new chief for the St. Louis County Police Department.
Barton was one of eight candidates for the position. Chief Jon Belmar announced he would retire on April 30.
Barton joined the St. Louis County Police Department in 1978 and has served with Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad for more than 25 years.
Barton has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel effective immediately and will be appointed Colonel and begin her tenure as as the ninth police chief effective May 1. Officials said she will be the first woman to serve as St. Louis County's Chief of Police.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Lieutenant Colonel Barton for many years,” Belmar said in a statement. “I am confident that she possesses the abilities to lead this Police Department. I look forward to working alongside her in the transition leading up to my retirement.”
