ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Amid complaints from volunteers and an ongoing federal lawsuit, St. Louis County named Dr. Vanessa Duris as the executive director of Animal Care and Control.
Read: Federal lawsuit filed against St. Louis County as animal control volunteers allege retaliation.
Duris was previously the director at Iberville Shelter and Animal Control outside of Baton Rouge.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to positively impact the lives of both the animals and the community that this shelter serves. I firmly believe together we can help the community realize the potential this shelter has by establishing high quality, high volume spay/neuter clinics, increasing adoption, implementing foster programs and working with a main portion of this culture, the volunteers,” Duris said in a release. “It can be done.”
The appointment comes two weeks after a group of shelter volunteers filed a federal lawsuit against the county, alleging retaliation and First Amendment rights.
The County had previously announced all volunteers with ACC had to reapply for their jobs. There are more than 400 volunteers that were affected.
Spring Schmidt with the County’s Department of Public Health, which oversees ACC, said in a staff email the move was intended to "restructure the process," but several volunteers feel they are being retaliated against for speaking out about issues at the shelter.
