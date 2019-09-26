ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers at the St. Louis County Animal Shelter say they are getting desperate.
They say a shortage of veterinarians is causing huge problems after two full-time vets resigned.
Volunteers say that the shelter recently set a two-year record for the most animals euthanized in a single month with more than 80 being put down, because the lack of veterinary care delays adoptions and overcrowding.
“We just come before you because we don't know if anyone cares or not,” said volunteer Donna Slemmer. “But we can tell you we care about these animals.”
The county released a statement to News 4 saying, in part, it is working hard to resolve the issue and will be interviewing veterinarians in the next few weeks.
It's also creating a new Veterinary Medical Director position as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.