ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page launched a new outreach program that will operate inside the Schnucks in Ferguson on North Florissant.
The county and People's Healthcare Services have launched its coronavirus mitigation outreach program. It will bring COVID-19 testing, PPE and learning resources to urban areas.
The $578,000 grant from the CARES Act allowed the partnership to happen and Dr. Page has reiterated underserved communities have always suffered but the virus has shined a brighter light on it.
“It's very, very important because we have a lot of underserved people in our community that shop at this store. This would give them an opportunity to have a test. In addition to that, people are going to have a mobile site,” said Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones. "I’m going to work with the city manager and see if we could get some of the mobile testing and some of the apartment buildings and other key locations in Ferguson."
As a result, free COVID-19 testing was provided to communities hit the hardest. There has been a total of 16,614 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County as of Sunday.
