ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County is assigning more than $3 million to small businesses and restaurants from its CARES Act funds to help sustain locals amid recent restrictions due to the pandemic.
“These grants come at a critical time for small businesses and restaurants in St. Louis County,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “We know these businesses have been acutely affected by the pandemic and our efforts to control the spread of the virus. I implore all businesses that qualify to apply for these grants and I call on our leaders in Washington to get together now and approve a stimulus package so that we can get more financial assistance out into our communities. This should have happened months ago.”
The announcement came the same week dozens of county restaurants filed a lawsuit to stop Page's most recent COVID-19 restrictions banning indoor dining and reducing outdoor dining capacity to 25%. Several restaurants released an emotional video Wednesday explaining what a ban on indoor dining will do to their establishments.
The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership will lead the new program, known as the Small Business Rapid Deployment Fund.
The $5,000 grant will help small businesses pay for operating expenses and help restaurants get equipment for outdoor dining, heaters, tents, and curbside service. Applications open Monday, Nov. 23 at 9.m. However, businesses that have already received money from the county's CARES Act funs will not be eligible.
Go to the Partnership website at STLPartnership.com to apply. It's encouraged you apply as soon as possible.
