CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Sam Page announced that St. Louis County would allocate more than $2.6 million of the funding from the CARES Act to organizations to help hand out food to families struggling during the pandemic.
Five organizations were granted the money. Those organizations include Operation Food Search, St. Louis Area Foodbank, the Urban League, Link Market and PotBangerz.
The biggest money amount, $1.3 million, is going to Operation Food Search. Page said the organization would set up food drive locations at 10 areas in St. Louis County to give out food from June through August.
[RELATED: Urban League said it turned away hundreds at food drive as unemployment rate soars]
“There are many people that are going to bed hungry or how they will feed their children. A lot of people have lost their income and are facing food insecurity for the first time,” said Kristen Wild with Operation Food Search. She said the organization is working with restaurants and farmers to rescue food that might go to waste.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank will receive $755,000 which will be used to hand out 40,000 to 60,000 meals per week in St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank said they handed out 737,013 meals in St. Louis County in March. That number jumped in April to 961,576 meals.
The Urban League was awarded $500,000 and will also deliver meals directly to households. Of those attending the Urban League’s large food distribution events, 75 percent of people said they have never been through a food line in their lives.
Link Market, a non-profit dedicated to providing fresh, affordable food to those who live in food deserts, was awarded $110,000. They provide fresh fruits and vegetables at their markets in the county near the MetroLink stations at North Hanley and Wellston.
Another $27,000 was awarded to PotBangerz, an organization that helps those experiencing homelessness.
[RELATED: St. Louis County to make $17.5 million of CARES Act money available for small businesses]
In addition to the news about the food grants, Page said the county received almost 2,000 applications for the small business grants. He said the county council will start reviewing the applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.