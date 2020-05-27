CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Sam Page said St. Louis County plans to ramp up testing and hopes to get to testing 1,000 people per day.
Currently, more than 500 people are being tested per day in St. Louis County.
Page said in his Wednesday press briefing that the county had received another 1,000 tests from the state.
“In order to have a healthy economy, we need healthy workers. That’s why our public health response is so important and that’s why first and foremost our priority will always be the health and welfare of our residents in St. Louis County,” Page said.
Page said the county’s COVID-19 website will have more testing result information. That information includes how many tests were given as well as positive and negative results.
The county executive also talked about the “international example of bad judgement” by those who attended a large pool party in the Lake of the Ozarks this last weekend.
"That is an exponential risk of contracting COVID-19, of transmitting COVID-19 and bringing it back to our community at the exact wrong time," Page said. “We know a lot of people that went to the lake who were able to follow social distancing guidelines and we believe that people can do that and still enjoy their time.”
Page issued a travel advisory for St. Louis County residents who went to the Lake for Memorial Day Weekend. He asked that people who attended large gatherings take personal responsibility to “do the right thing.”
