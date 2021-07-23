ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This weekend will be your last weekend maskless. Come Monday, St. Louis City and County officials have reinstated the mask mandate, requiring anyone over the age of five to wear a mask indoors.

Missouri AG wants to file a lawsuit to stop upcoming mask mandate in St. Louis Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will be filing a lawsuit in an effort to stop the upcoming mask mandate for St. Louis City and County.

At least one St. Louis County official is already questioning Monday's mandate. St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch said the council plans to question acting health director Dr. Faisal Khan's mandate at Tuesday's council meeting.

"Why are they doing this when the CDC says this isn't necessary? If you're vaccinated you don't have to wear a mask indoors," Fitch said.

Fitch's challenge comes just a month after Missouri enacted a new law allowing local governing bodies to block public health orders at any time with a majority vote. Fitch didn't indicate whether he has enough votes to override the mask order.

Residents react

News 4 talked to people on the street Friday and most of them say they're fine wearing masks, while restaurant owners say it's extremely frustrating.

"It's frustrating when you're following the steps and you feel like we're making progress," John Witte said.

Witte, director of operations for Square One Brewery in Lafayette Square, said he had his staff get vaccinated two months ago so they can ditch their masks.

"It's been more than normal," Witte said. "A lot of people excited to get out and about again."

In May, Witte says that they've done the best revenue-wise in one month than they have over 15 plus years of business. Now, starting Monday, his staff, along with anyone who enters his restaurant or any other building in the city or county of St. Louis, has to put a mask on.

"I'm sure I'm as frustrated as everyone else," Witte continued.

We also talked to some customers in the Central West End.. Most of them say, they actually don't mind the mask mandate.

"Anything that will help keep cases down is a good thing and it's not that big of a deal to wear a mask inside," Susannah Brodnitz said.

Brodnitz said she'd rather wear a mask than lose social gatherings altogether. As of now, the mandate does not include social distancing or capacity restrictions.

"It doesn't make me angry, I think it's unfortunate," Robert Case said. "I think it's sad to see people in the ICU's across the country still dying when it's preventable."

Others News 4 talked to say masking shouldn't be mandated at all.

"That's not right. We shouldn't have to wear the masks," Ashlee Emerine.

News 4 also reached out to the Illinois Department of Public Health to see if there will be any changes in the Metro East. As of now, they said they're just monitoring things, with no changes yet.