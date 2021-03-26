ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A corrections officer at the St. Louis City Jail was charged with assault Friday after being accused of letting two inmates attack another man and then not reporting the attack.
According to court documents, jailhouse footage shows two inmates walking up to talk to corrections officer Demeria Thomas, and then one of them walks toward the victim's cell. Thomas is reportedly on camera opening the victim's cell door, allowing the first inmate to go in and assault him.
The assailant reportedly attacked the man for more than three minutes, punching and kicking him in the cell. Then the second inmate entered the cell and joined in the assault.
Police say other inmates began walking toward the assault, but Thomas told them to stay where they were. She also at no point called for help or tried to stop the assault, according to charging documents.
The victim reportedly suffered a concussion and a broken jaw, as well as multiple wounds on his face and neck. Police say Thomas never reported the assault, and never sought medical help for the man. It was only two days later when someone else saw his injuries that he was taken to the hospital.
Thomas, 38, is charged with third degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.