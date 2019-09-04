ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Seven people, including a corrections officer at the Workhouse in St. Louis, have been charged in connection to an alleged organized crime ring stemming from an investigation into the Clinton-Peabody Housing complex.
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged six people with drug offenses, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin.
The filing, unsealed Wednesday, lists William Goodlow, Marcus Moore, Christopher Moore, Jeffrey Stidmon, Durrell Johnson and Flora Johnson as defendants in the conspiracy.
Also listed in a separate criminal complaint is Teneisha Moore, who works as a corrections officer at the Workhouse in St. Louis. Prosecutors allege Moore's house was used as a "stash house" for the drugs and weapons.
[Read: 15 arrested as 2018 federal indictment details 'drug distribution operation' in housing complex]
During the execution of a search warrant earlier Wednesday at Moore's home, police found 4-5 ounces of a suspected mixture of fentanyl and heroin, 57 grams of marijuana and ecstasy, as well as a pistol all in the kitchen.
In the bedroom, police said they found 15 grams of suspected heroin, a rifle with a high-capacity magazine as well as two balloons filled with suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture. The officer said the balloons are often used to smuggle drugs into jails or prison via a person's body.
Police also noted there was a 4-year-old child at home during Wednesday's raid.
Police said they tied Moore to the six other defendants via a wiretap that heard Christopher and Marcus Moore speaking about the "stash house" as a place to store drugs and guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.