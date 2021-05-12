ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dale Glass will resign as Corrections Commissioner for the City of St. Louis at the end of the month.

Elected leaders tour St. Louis jails, Mayor Jones reaffirms plan to close the Workhouse Newly elected St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones led a group of elected leaders on a tour of the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) and the Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, on Saturday. The group emerged from the Workhouse and had harsh criticism for the living conditions.

The announcement comes after Mayor Tishaura Jones, Congresswoman Cori Bush, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and others visited the city’s two jails: the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) and the Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse.

“The deplorable conditions we witnessed inside the City Justice Center and the Workhouse made clear that the City of St. Louis is in desperate need of new leadership in its corrections department. No human being should be forced to live in a place littered with trash and feces or eat food that is an unidentifiable mush,” Bush said after the tours. “No human being should be forced to shower with moldy water or have their health put at risk by an uncontrolled infectious disease outbreak. No human being should be caged for weeks and months on end with little certainty of when and if they’ll ever see their family again. What we witnessed in those jails was unsafe, inhumane, and tragic. Transforming our approach to public safety in St. Louis has been long overdue, and the Mayor’s bold and early leadership on this issue has been exemplary. We share a commitment to reducing harm in our communities and ending the cycles of trauma that have caused far too many of our neighbors to be locked up in our city’s jails. That process starts with treating every single person with basic human decency. Together, we are working to build a St. Louis that prioritizes the needs of everyone in our communities, and that includes our constituents behind the wall.”

Jones pledged to close the Workhouse in her first 100 days. In late April she presented her budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1 and had no funding in it for the Workhouse. The budget diverts some of the jail's budget toward supportive programs to help detainees reenter society. The population between the jails has been reduced to 660.

Glass was hired in 2012 to take over as acting commissioner of the St. Louis Division of Corrections. According to the City of St. louis, Glass was not asked to resign.