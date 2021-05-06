ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects a sharp dip in new coronavirus cases by the end of the July if people continue to get vaccinated, but experts are still worried about COVID-19 variants.
News 4 wanted to know about the variants in St. Louis. Missouri does not have a dashboard specifically for variant data. Illinois does.
The state of Illinois has identified more than 4,300 cases caused by variants. The most widespread is the one first identified in the United Kingdom. That variant has been in the St. Louis community since about late February, which is when wastewater samples found the virus.
Missouri expanded testing of treatment plants to see if samples can give advance notice of what's to come. News 4 checked the latest data for local wastewater plants and found maps showing a lot of yellow, which means no major change in the overall amount of virus detected in samples. There were some spots with green, which indicated a drop.
When it comes to monitoring for variants, local labs are not able to test specifically for different versions of the virus. So, they're sending any samples over to a state lab that has special equipment. They're testing for variants from anyone who has been vaccinated but then tests positive, since there's suspicion that infection may be caused by a variant. Just last week, the lab that runs all of the tests for SSM Health reported seeing that happen a few times a week.
