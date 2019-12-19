ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis-area business owner took matters into his own hands after thousands of dollars of tools were stolen from his south St. Louis City worksite.
Iconic Construction owner Stephen Hayes said he was surprised thieves targeted the construction site on Wyoming Avenue.
"This is busy street right next to a good area," Hayes said. “Anyone's house is susceptible to being broken into it doesn't matter what neighborhood you're in.”
Despite the lock box and outdoor lighting, Hayes said thieves emptied out the home and took several unusual items, including gallons of paint, appliances, kitchen faucets and even a microwave.
“Usually stuff that a normal thief would run right past,” Hayes said.
He said worst of all, the thieves stole a custom stained glass window. He said in total, he’s out $12,000.
"I'd rather leave a stack of cash here and tell them to take that then them take my livelihood," Hayes said. "This is how we run our business. This is how we make a living. This is how we put food on the table for my family and for other families.”
Unable to part with the stained glass window, Hayes took matters into his own hands and went looking for it a few days after the break-in. He found it at the fourth antique shop he visited.
"I got video surveillance of him walking into the shops, selling my windows, that led to this guy hopefully not harming other people,” Hayes said.
The video was turned over to police and Hayes said they were able to arrest a suspect. He said he’s speaking out to help stop crimes like this from happening in the city.
"It's unfortunate to lose $12,000 but for some people that might take them out of business completely,” Hayes said.
News Four asked police for arrest information as well as crime data on worksite break-ins. We are still waiting to hear back.
