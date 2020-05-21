ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local computer coding program has been forced to go virtual because of COVID-19.
Color Coded Kids (CCK) is all about massaging minds and preparing kids for a future in technology.
In 2017, News 4 told you about Shay Gillespie, who founded the computer coding program partnering with Microsoft stores across the country.
Teaching kids this type of skill is something Gillespie calls long-term career development for kids.
[RELATED: Mom starts kid computer coding program to help with future]
“All the companies that had a digital strategy in their business model are doing well,” said Gillespie. “So when you think about that for our kids what does that look like for them? This means that technology is going to have to be apart of their academia. It’s going to have to be. If they’re going to be ready for the work force, technology and understanding how software development, computer programming all of those things are the reasons why Amazon is still working.”
COVID-19 expanded her reach, now dozens of kids across the U.S. can participate in the 12-week sessions. They’re designed to make sure kids’ minds are being used especially now since they missed months of sitting in a classroom at school.
She said she wants to make sure every child, especially under-served children, aren’t digitally disrupted during the pandemic.
CCK has a team of developers and instructors who created its own server for the students so they can privately have access to virtual classes on coding video games, creating apps and more.
Sessions are open for children ages 8-12, even with no coding experience at all.
CCK aims to develop kids’ love for technology at an early age to ultimately increase the talent pool of qualified candidates in technology related careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.