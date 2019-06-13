ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local company burned the midnight oil after the Blues win to ship out championship shirts.
Hanneke Logowear on Macklind said they will print locker room and parade shirts.
The owner told News 4 most of the workers watched the Blues game at Hanneke and when they got the call they went to work.
Larry Hanneke said they’ve printed for the Rams, Cardinals and now the Blues.
Hanneke said they will print 20,000 shirts.
