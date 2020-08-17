BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - As more schools across the St. Louis area switch to all virtual learning for at least the beginning of the fall semester, parents are rushing to find childcare.
Kevin Wilde and his wife both work and were looking to someone to help their daughter and son, who are going into second grade and kindergarten in the Brentwood School District.
“Definitely just knew that we needed a resource to help out with the homeschooling," said Wilde.
Wilde turned to TLC for Kids, an in-home childcare placement agency that finds nannies and babysitters. Last month, the company started a program called 'School at Home.'
“If you’re a doctor and you have to go to the hospital everyday, you can’t work from home. That’s a lot of our clients, but some are working from home but they need to focus in their office eight, nine, 10 hours a day," said Angela Lehmann, vice president of TLC for Kids. “We find them one person to commit for the whole semester, come into one family’s home so it’s safe for the caregiver, it’s safe for the family."
Lehmann said the most popular option is for families to form pods. Pods are a nationwide trend where multiple families decide to have their children learn together at home.
“They can afford a really good person who actually is a teacher and split it three ways instead of having to come out of one household’s budget," said Lehmann.
Wilde is partnering with two other families, totaling five children. Wilde believes this will be especially helpful for his kindergartner.
“We wanted to have him with other students if possible, and this is about the best we could do," said Wilde.
News 4 reached out to several school districts about childcare programs for parents. Of the districts that have responded so far, Rockwood and Parkway offer 'Adventure Club' five days a week. The program costs money and has limited spots left. The Collinsville School District is partnering with the local YMCA to also offer parents childcare for a fee.
